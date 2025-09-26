Govt injects Sh30b into fishing communities to boost livelihoods

The government has unveiled plans to inject 30 billion shillings into fishing communities, aiming to enhance their socio-economic wellbeing and promote sustainable fishing practices.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Hellen Adoa, made the announcement on Friday, stating that an additional Shs1 billion will be allocated to the Bakenyi community.

"I'm happy to announce that His Excellency has given fishermen 30 billion shillings and an extra 1 billion shillings will go to the Bakenyi," Ms Adoa said. She added that from next week, she will be organising the communities slated to benefit into Sacco groups.

The initiative targets fishermen around Lakes Kyoga, Victoria, and Albert. Ms Adoa expressed concern about the declining fish population in the country's lakes, despite the presence of large fish species.

"The overall number of fish is decreasing, threatening the livelihoods of those dependent on the fishing industry," she said.

Mr Bernard Odikor, the LCIII chairperson of Kagwara Sub County, thanked the government for the initiative, saying it has been his prayer as a leader.

"We have been waiting for this for so long now that it has come. Let us embrace this and come up with groups and Sacco's," Mr Odikor said.

He encouraged local communities to form groups and Sacco's to benefit from the program, noting that individual benefits would be difficult to manage.

"There is a tendency of people wanting to benefit individually, but it's very difficult to manage them," Mr Odikor said.

The fishing industry contributes 3 per cent to Uganda's national GDP and 12 per cent to the agricultural GDP, employing 3.2 million people and providing nutrition to 15 million Ugandans.

Mr Odikor pledged total support for the initiative in Kagwara Sub County, where many local communities depend on fishing.



