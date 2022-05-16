Govt injects Shs2.5b in milk processing

The government has announced that it is injecting Shs2.5b to purchase milk-processing plants for small holder farmers’ dairy cooperatives across the country.

The announcement was made during the closing of a five-day training of farmers on how to use mini dairy equipment in Kiruhura District on May 6.

The head of communication and public relations at National Agriculture Advisory Services (Naads), Ms Khadija Nakakande, said the money was secured last year from the central government with help from the Dairy Development Authority (DDA).

Ms Nakakande said at least five farmer associations will receive mini-dairy processing equipment for the plants.

“We have managed to secure five sets of the mini-dairy equipment. This equipment is going to help farmers to produce three products - yoghurt, cheese, and ghee. This is a pilot project but will be enrolled across the country to cater for as many cooperatives as the budget will allow in subsequent years,” she said.

The beneficiary groups include Balawoli Cooperative in Kamuli District, Neema Mixed Farm in Kamwenge District, Kabale Producers Dairy Cooperatives, Dwanilo Livestock Society in Kiboga District, and Kyankwanzi Dairy Cooperative in Kyankwanzi District.

Ms Nakakande said adding value to products has been a big challenge for small holder farmers.

“We need to support and encourage them to go ahead and produce milk and create market for them,” she said.

She added that farmers have been complaining of the fluctuating milk prices despite increasing milk production in the country.

“As Naads, we have been supporting the dairy sector since 2014. It is the priority sector that the government selected to be supported in production, value addition and also export because of its potential,” she said.

Ms Nakakande added: “We started with giving farmers InCalf heifers with the purpose of increasing production and milk productivity, and also storage facilities which increased production but this came with a challenge of markets.”

Mr Patrick Ateng, a farmer from Kigezi Dairy Cooperatives, said the intervention is likely to boost the sector as many farmers had started losing interest because of low prices.

“With this equipment we will be able to add value to our milk and fetch good prices to facilitate farmers’ stay in production. A litre of milk going as low as Shs400 cannot inspire a farmer to stay in or join dairy farming,” he said.

Ms Rita Basemira of Balawoli Dairy Cooperative, said: “We have been using rudimentary equipment to make these milk products that can’t compete favourably on market because of poor quality but we are optimistic that with this equipment we will make products that are competitive.”

Nyabushozi County MP Wilson Kajwengye said processors dictating prices of milk and other agricultural prices is criminal.