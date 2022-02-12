Govt injects Shs500m in fashion industry

The Uganda National Council of Science and Technology (UNCST) has invested Shs500m in collecting data on the different body shapes and sizes of individuals from the 54 Ugandan tribes.

Dr Martin Patrick Ongol, the acting executive director of UNCST, on Friday said the collection of data from at least 10,000 Ugandans will enable creation of a data base for the fashion and design industry, and help get rid of imported substandard garments.

“I always give the example of women with big hips, who keep pulling their skirts downwards; that shows that the skirt is not fitting. Some women have big hips and very small chests and they cannot get fitting dresses,” he said.

Mr Ongol said they will start with collecting clients’ data from tailors using a computerised system and aggregate it to come up with different body shapes and sizes.

He explained that Senegal, Nigeria, South Africa, China, Turkey, US, UK and German, have very strong and lucrative fashion industries, adding that this explains why they have popular annual fashion events.

Dr Ongol made the remarks during a visit by Parliament’s Presidential Affairs Committee to the National Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovations Skills Enhancement project at the Namanve Industrial Park.

Visit

The committee members visited the project to familiarise themselves with the developments at the government funded innovations and incubation centre.