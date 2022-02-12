Govt injects Shs500m in fashion industry

Dr Martin Patrick Ongol, the acting executive director of UNCST (left), with members of the Parliament’s  Presidential Affairs Committee during the inspection of  the National Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovations Skills Enhancement project at Namanve Industrial Park on Friday . PHOTO / STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

What you need to know:

  • The committee members visited the project to familiarise themselves with the developments at the government funded innovations and incubation centre. 

The Uganda National Council of Science and Technology (UNCST) has invested Shs500m in collecting data on the different body shapes and sizes of individuals from the 54 Ugandan tribes.

