Govt introduces e-signatures to curb fraud in public offices

The government is set to introduce electronic signatures across all its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to curb fraudsters who have been forging documents and circulating fake papers.

The move, spearheaded by the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U), aims to tighten digital security, enhance authenticity, and restore public confidence in official communications.

According to Dr. Hatwib Mugasa, the Executive Director of NITA-U, the electronic signature platform will ensure that only verified individuals can access its services.

“Unlike other e-signature platforms where anyone can log on and claim to be you and sign on your behalf, here, for you to log on, you have to be verified by a document issuer who is an authenticated verifier of the government,” Dr Mugasa explained.

The government hopes to close loopholes that fraudsters have long exploited to create and distribute counterfeit documents. Any sealed or signed document will now be verifiable beyond reasonable doubt, significantly reducing the risk of fake government circulars or fraudulent procurement documents.

An e-signature is an electronic symbol, sound, or process attached to or logically associated with a document, indicating a person's intent to agree to the content of the document and sign it. The Uganda Bypass (UGBypass) project, which integrates digital authentication systems into government operations, will serve as the backbone of the new initiative.

Authorities believe the system will not only deter forgeries but also improve efficiency and accountability in public service delivery. Mr Mugasa said the e-signature platform empowers citizens by giving them control over their personal data while ensuring that only verified Ugandan citizens can access its services.

“This rigorous verification process enhances trust and security, making UGPass a fast, safe, and convenient way for individuals and organizations to sign and seal documents online,” Mr. Mugasa added.

The introduction of electronic signatures comes after a group of suspected fraudsters was arrested for creating a fake government website, forging signatures of senior officials, and using counterfeit identities to defraud foreign investors.

According to the Auditor General’s 2023 report, Uganda lost over Shs3 trillion in procurement-related irregularities across MDAs, local governments, and state enterprises. Many of these losses were linked to fake contracts, forged approvals, and inflated payments.

Ms Julian Rweju, the year, the Acting Director of Government Services, said the UG-Pass digital signature and authentication platform will ensure efficiency and speed. “It cuts down the time spent on physical paperwork, approvals, and manual processes. It enables real-time signing, reducing bottlenecks in service delivery,” Ms. Rweju said.

She added, “It empowers individuals, businesses, and government entities to seamlessly sign and authenticate documents online. Designed with security, efficiency, and digital trust in mind, UGPass eliminates the need for physical presence in signing or verifying documents, enabling a more productive and paperless future.”

How it works

Ms Brenda Maniraguha, the Project Manager, explained that the system is designed to build digital trust across the country’s ecosystem by verifying both individuals and organisations before allowing them to sign documents electronically.

“UG-Pass creates a digital profile for each user by drawing on existing government identity databases. These include NIRA and DCIC, which issue national IDs and passports, ensuring that the person signing is verifiably the same person in government records,” Ms Maniraguha said.

She added that each user is issued a digital certificate, and once a document is signed, it can be traced back to the verified signer. “Signers cannot deny their involvement since the system links the document directly to their authenticated identity.”





