Govt issues draft plan for school reopening

The Ministry of Education and Sports has released a draft plan for reopening of schools in January 2022.

The ministry spokesperson, Mr Dennis Mugimba, told journalists on Thursday that school managers have been trained on strict compliance with the standards operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the measures are to ensure all learners are safeguarded from the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The ministry announced that about 29 percent of teachers across the country have been fully vaccinated and at least 70 percent have received their first jab.

He said the ministry will continue to mobilise the teachers to get their vaccination before the schools reopen.

Mr Mugimba said: “Vaccination for teachers is still a must and unvaccinated teachers will not be allowed into classrooms.”

“As an institution, we can ensure that sanitizers and handwashing facilities are available in the schools, but we are not providing masks. They are the responsibility of the parents,” he added.

The ministry also announced plans for psychosocial support to cushion the schoolchildren from pressures of having been out of school for nearly two years.

President Museveni ordered all learning institutions across the country shut following the first reported case of Covid-19 in the country in mid-March 2020. This closure saw nearly 15 million learners return home and the majority have not stepped back in class since.

“We have identified 800 teachers to be national trainers of other teachers, with 700 of them dedicated for primary schools and another 100 for secondary, to help the learners who may need psychological support after returning to school.”

Since many schools infrastructure have broken down following closure, the government has given out capitation grants to government-aided schools and allowed them to use up to 50 percent of it to make minor repairs.

Mr Mugimba said: “In order to reduce congestion, we plan on a phased reopening of schools so that we do not have all the 15 million students getting to town at once. The arrangements are underway and will be communicated on December 15, when the Minister of Education and Sports will unveil the school calendar for the year 2022.”

Regarding school fees, Mr Mugimba said: “We still need to have a liaison as to whether the parents should pay again or that schools should treat this as a staggered compensation that parents do not pay again.”

Learners in Primary One, Two and Three will be taken through remedial classes to polish them and get promoted to the next class while the rest will automatically be promoted to the next class.

Enough teachers

Asked about the reports that some teachers are not willing to go back and teach when the schools reopen preferring to continue with the side hustles they have opted for during the pandemic, Mr Mugimba said the country is not short of teachers.

“The reality is that government has been paying all its teachers even when the schools were closed. We have not heard teachers in government schools saying they want to lay down their tools,” he said.

“Some private school teachers may not return but that is the minority. We already have an oversupply of teachers in this country according to the National Planning Authority. Should some teachers show up, private schools are free to advertise and hire new teachers.”