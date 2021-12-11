Govt issues draft plan for school reopening

The Ministry of Education and Sports has released a draft plan for reopening of schools in January 2022. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Beatrice Nakibuuka

What you need to know:

  • When the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the country, President Museveni again ordered all schools closed, leaving many students stranded at bus and taxi parks, and transported in a congested environment, which escalated the numbers of students infected by the virus.  

The Ministry of Education and Sports has released a draft plan for reopening of schools in January 2022.
The ministry spokesperson, Mr Dennis Mugimba, told journalists on Thursday that school managers have been trained on strict compliance with the standards operating procedures (SOPs).

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.