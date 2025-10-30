Govt issues mixed signals on NMG ban

The government yesterday broke its silence but sent mixed signals on the ban slapped on Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), stretching back to March. Mr Godfrey Kabyanga, the junior minister for ICT, who spoke on the floor of Parliament following pressure from Members of Parliament on the ban, dismissed claims that the media house had been barred from reporting on presidential activities. “I don’t have any communication from the State House and, therefore, NMG is free to go and cover the President,” he said.

But Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, took a different line when asked about the ban. “To set the record straight: H.E @KagutaMuseveni stopped NMG (parent company of @DailyMonitor, @ntvuganda, @933kfm, etc) from covering him as an individual- after persistent instances of misreporting on him. One such instance was at Kisozi when he hosted MPs on a Wealth Creation tour. NMG management is aware of these problematic instances, which were brought to their attention. But the President didn’t stop NMG from working in Uganda or covering other Government institutions. Moreover, as PPU, we provide press releases and appreciate their use. ..” Mr Kirunda posted on X.

“President Museveni is the most media-friendly person. During his reign, he has generously guaranteed freedom of the press and overseen expansion of the sector. However, he has severally complained about biased and unfair coverage to no avail. Media should stick to professional ethics and responsible reporting to avoid unnecessary inconveniences,” he added. The mixed government responses followed concerns raised by MPs over government restrictions on media freedom, particularly after NMG-U was denied access to cover the President, and now Parliament. Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju on Monday expressed concern over the timing of the Parliament ban on NMG-U journalists, noting that it comes shortly after the reported presidential restrictions. He questioned whether the move was part of a broader attempt to frustrate independent media.

Mr Ssemujju also pointed out that NMG-U has been denied advertising by the Electoral Commission (EC), raising suspicions that government advertising is being channelled only to media outlets supportive of the NRM party presidential flagbearer and frustrating independent and private media houses. “The coincidence is what is bothering me. That the President stops Nation Media Group from covering him conducting public business. And then we get this story that the Parliament has also now joined [in the ban],” Mr Ssemujju said. “We must know, is this now an unannounced government policy that you find ways of killing private and independent media in Uganda? If it is not, we need an explanation. We see advertising now going only to the New Vision and other media outlets supporting the candidature of the NRM presidential flag bearer,” Mr Ssemujju questioned.

His concerns were buttressed by Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, who also tasked the government to explain what sins NMG-U had committed to be banned from covering the two arms of government. “Freedom of speech, freedom of expression, access to Parliament by the media is so cardinal, that you can’t just let it rest on the whims of some technocrats here. We even have a gallery, where Ugandans are free to come [and sit to observe parliamentary sessions],” Mr Kivumbi said. Despite the criticisms from the MPs, Mr Kabyanga maintained that NMG-U was free to cover both Parliament and the President and maintained that no official ban exists.

But Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa chipped in, saying the Minister for ICT is not in charge of the security of Parliament or the President and should not be held accountable. The MPs then turned the heat on the Deputy Speaker to explain why Parliament had banned NMG-U journalists from covering proceedings. Mr Tayebwa on Tuesday promised to follow up with the Clerk to Parliament to establish why the journalists were denied access. Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo warned that the narrowing of media space, especially during election period, risks silencing public voices.

He observed that media houses had been closed for “flimsy reasons” in the past and urged Parliament and government institutions to ensure transparency and fairness in granting media access. Mr Tayebwa said he was yet to ascertain the circumstances under which NMG-U journalists were barred and pledged to investigate the matter. He said that he had been caught up with work the whole day and that Parliament has accreditation procedures and guidelines which must be followed when accrediting journalists.

Background

The standoff between NMG journalists and government institutions began in March, when reporters from NTV and Daily Monitor were blocked from covering President Museveni’s public events without any official explanation. The ban later extended to State House activities, leaving the media house unable to directly report on presidential engagements. This week, on Monday, Parliament also stopped NMG-U journalists from accessing its presents, further escalating concerns over the shrinking media space in Uganda.

Yesterday, Daily Monitor journalists were barred from accessing Parliament after security personnel told them to leave, saying they were following orders. The journalists were instructed to contact the Director of Communication, Mr Chris Obore, who said he had been informed that security operatives were investigating certain matters and would only allow access after investigations were completed. He did not reveal what the security team was investigating regarding NMG journalists.



