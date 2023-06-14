Govt issues new guidelines on Covid-19 booster shots

The Ministry of Health has said Ugandans who are 50 years and above, and those with low immunity can now get up to three booster doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to optimise their immunity.

In an interview with Monitor yesterday, Dr Michael Baganizi, the head of the immunisation programme at the ministry, said: “We recommend up to three booster shots, each received six to eight months [after the last one].”

The ministry had previously advised the public to get only one booster shot. A booster dose is given after one has completed vaccination with either the single-dose vaccines such as Johnson & Johnson or double-dose Covid-19 vaccines such as AstraZeneca.

Dr Baganizi said they are doing this because Covid-19 is still infecting people in the country and yet vaccine protection wanes over time. He added that there is thus the need to strengthen the immunity against the disease.

Dr Henry Kyobe, the National Covid-19 incident commander, said they are focusing on people who are 50 years and above, and those with underlying conditions like diabetes and hypertension because when infected, their conditions may be very severe.

“That is the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation and part of our guidelines,” he said.

Information from WHO indicates that their recommendation is based on the risk of “severe disease and death, and consider vaccine performance, cost-effectiveness, programmatic factors and community acceptance”.

“The high priority group includes older adults; younger adults with significant comorbidities (for example diabetes and heart disease); people with immunocompromising conditions (for example people living with HIV and transplant recipients), including children aged six months and older; pregnant persons; and frontline health workers,” WHO states.

The ministry started administering booster doses in February last year and since then, up to 492,576 (one percent) of the population has received booster shots, according to statistics from the ministry.

President Museveni pictured taking his Covid-19 vaccine booster dose in Rwakitura, Western Uganda on January 4, 2022.

Their statistics also show that 19.2 million people (44 percent of the population) got their first dose, 6.7 million people (16 percent of the population) got their second dose. This is out of the 26.4 million doses of vaccines administered in the country. The country, according to the Health ministry, has received at least 47 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

This information comes a week after President Museveni declared that he tested positive for Covid-19. The President, who said he has mild Covid-19 symptoms, is still undergoing isolation at the state lodge in Nakasero, Kampala.

Although the President’s declaration raised concerns that the disease could be on the rise, Dr Kyobe said Covid-19 is under control.

“We are closely watching the possibility of a surge [in Covid-19 cases] which is largely unlikely from what we have seen so far both locally and globally,” he said.

Since the outbreak of the virus in the country in 2020, there have been 170, 602 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3,632 deaths, according to data from the Health Ministry.

Hospitals lack vaccines

Leaders of some health facilities such as Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital and Kisugu Health Centre in Kampala, said they did not have vaccines. However, facilities such as Naguru and Mulago hospitals said they were still vaccinating people.

Dr Baganizi said vaccines are always delivered by the National Medical Stores to storage centres in districts but some facilities don’t pick up the deliveries.

“Districts should be able to explain better why some hospitals don’t have vaccines,” he said.

Vaccine expiry

Dr Michael Baganizi, the head of the immunisation programme at the ministry, said the vaccines they currently have last for three years before expiry.

“This is even low when you compare with some other drugs which take up to 10 years before expiry. But the manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines are cautious because this is a new product and there is less data about it,” he said.

Last year in June, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, told a Cabinet meeting that Covid-19 vaccines worth Shs173 billion expired and more vaccines worth Shs160 billion were again at risk of expiry in three months.

Dr Aceng, in that presentation, also revealed that so far 2.5m doses of different Covid-19 vaccines have expired.