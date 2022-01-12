Govt issues new orders on school fees, top-up

Students chat in class- moments after returning to school as government of Uganda lifted a two-year virus-induced lockdown on January 10, 2022. PHOTO/NMG

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The education ministry directed that the schools must convene parents’ general meeting within six weeks to discuss the Covid-19 standard operating procedures and the fees structure.

Government has issued tough measures against schools that charged fees more than what was paid in the first term of 2020.
According to a circular from the Ministry of Education and Sports, private and public schools that increased fees must compute the additional increment and consider it as a pre-paid fees for the second term.

