Govt, Lango leaders seek to curb sickle cell disease

The battle against sickle cell disease is facing headwinds in the Lango Sub-region because few couples conduct tests for the ailment before marriage and having children, health experts have said. Speaking at the launch of the sickle cell national awareness campaign in Lira City on Tuesday, the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said 20,000 Ugandan children are born with the disease each year. She added that without timely diagnosis and care, up to 80 percent will not live to see their fifth birthday.

“This is not just a health statistics but a matter of justice and human dignity that calls for urgent attention. We know that the tide can turn,” Dr Aceng, a paediatrician, said. She said for optimal use of limited resources, the ministry initiated targeted newborn screening in high-burden regions as indicated by a survey. “We set up sickle cell clinics in over 100 public health facilities, which are also participating in newborn screening. We have a mainstream sickle cell programme within the non-communicable disease department,” the minister added.

Local leaders

In Lango, local leaders are sounding the alarm and advocating for change. They have proposed mandatory sickle cell screening before marriage and encouraging carriers to choose partners without the sickle cell genes. Mr Geoffrey Ocen, the deputy minister of health in the Tekwaro Lango (Lango Cultural Institution), said: “As a cultural institution, we are going to come up with a by-law on sickle cell disease. This law will make it compulsory for people who want to get married to test for sickle cell disease and present to the cultural leaders a card which indicates that you are sickle cell-free. By doing that, it will help us in reducing the prevalence of sickle cell disease in our sub-region.”

“Secondly, we are going to sign a memorandum of understanding with some agencies before embarking on aggressive mobilisation and sensitisation of the community on sickle cell disease,” he added. Dr Andrew Odur, the director of Lira Regional Referral Hospital, said Lango is one of the four sub-regions in Uganda with a high burden of sickle cell disease. He said the prevalence of sickle cell disease in the sub-region is 21 percent compared to the national prevalence of 13 percent. Incidence of the ailment is particularly high in Alebtong District, with 23 percent of those tested positive, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Currently, Lira Regional Referral Hospital caters for 1,400 sickle cell patients.

“So, the 1,400 sicklers come through the sickle cell clinic, which is run one day in a week. We divide them through the weeks. On a weekly basis, we usually see about 50 sicklers per week. So, they are spread throughout the year,” the hospital director added. “We check on them, we give them their medicines that alleviate pain, we educate them and we monitor how they are growing,” he said. Dr Odur added that the majority of these patients are young people below 20 years. “Because the care within the community sometimes is not good, some die even before they come to the health centres. So, the majority don't grow so much beyond 20 years because of lack of care,” he said.

Health officials called upon the Lango Cultural Institution to work with them to combat the disease. “One, to educate people that we do premarital counselling and testing. All the young people who wish to get married, we must test and know their sickle cell status. When we know their status, then we can advise them that, no, you are all carriers, so there is a chance that you're going to get sickle cell babies,” Dr Odur said.

Health officials also encouraged people from Lango to choose marriage partners from other regions to reduce chances of giving birth to children with the ailment.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director general of health services at the Ministry of Health, said once people living with sickle cell disease are granted liberty of speaking up through telling testimonies, the stigma of sickle cell will be fought just like that of HIV/Aids. “We want to start from the foundation of the community, and you need to support us to drive this. So, cultural leaders, religious leaders, you have got a very big role to play. ..,” he said.

Impact of sickle cell

The impact of sickle cell disease is far-reaching, affecting not only individuals but also communities. Stigma and discrimination surrounding the disease are prevalent, making it essential to raise awareness about the disease.