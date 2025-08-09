Govt launches ICT skills standards to align Uganda’s digital sector with global benchmarks

In a significant step toward digital transformation, the Ugandan government—through the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and National Guidance (MoICT&NG)—in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has officially launched national ICT skills standards aimed at creating employment and aligning Uganda’s digital sector with global competencies.

The initiative, dubbed the Uganda ICT Industry Promotion Project, or Uganda-Japan Connect (UJ-Connect), focuses on equipping Ugandans with internationally recognized ICT technical skills to boost meaningful employment opportunities. The program will be rolled out to institutions nationwide for effective implementation.

Mr Ambrose Ruyooka, Head of Research and Development at MoICT&NG, said defining Uganda’s ICT standards was long overdue. He noted that the government is now benchmarking against international standards with support from Japanese companies to help the country achieve its digital ambitions.

“We are very aware that Japan has an aging population while Uganda has a young one. We have many graduates coming out of institutions—some still studying—without jobs. We can excel in software development, artificial intelligence, and coding,” Ruyooka said.

He added that by the end of the project in 2027, the aim is to create more than 1,000 Ugandan ICT companies matched with Japanese partners, generate over 10,000 jobs both locally and globally, and extend the program to many institutions.

Ruyooka said thousands of learners will be equipped with international ICT skills standards, with plans to establish more innovation hubs in institutions such as Soroti University, Kabale University, and the Uganda Institute of Information and Communication (UIC) at the National Innovation Hub in Nakawa.

“We want to ensure that if a Ugandan student acquires a degree or diploma, it is recognized internationally. ICT is not only for Uganda but for the global market. We aim to set a standard where a Ugandan can develop an application, upload it to the cloud, and have someone in Denmark use it with ease—hence the need to define standards and the skills required,” he explained.

JICA Chief Representative Mr. Yoichi Inoue told Monitor that the Japanese government is committed to supporting Uganda in human capacity development in the ICT sector and urged more Ugandans to embrace the digital transformation agenda.

“We are facing challenges in communication, which affect the effective promotion of marketing and business outsourcing activities. Nonetheless, both Uganda and Japan will put in more effort to promote the growth and development of more ICT companies,” he said.

The program, set to conclude in 2027, aims to leave behind a vibrant ICT private sector positioned at the center of Uganda’s digital and economic transformation.



