Govt launches mass vaccination in West Nile

Government Wednesday launched a mass vaccination campaign in West Nile with a target to vaccinate 1.9million people in the region amid reports of very low vaccine uptake in the area.

"I want to inform you that, we targeted to vaccinate 1.4million people but as I speak now, we have only vaccinated 340,776 representing 24 per cent but with the launch of the drive (campaign) we hope we will achieve our new target", Arua Regional Referral Hospital director Dr Filbert Nyeko said during the launch of the campaign at Arua police grounds.

At an event presided by health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, he also reported a poor female response to vaccination with only 47% women inoculated as of December 8.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general at the ministry of health challenged local leaders to use public places to urge vaccination.

"This is an exercise which is deliberate to vaccinate everybody above 18years of age and in this area. We are looking at you the district leaders, cultural and religious leaders, security among others to convince our people," said.

Dr Aceng expressed optimism stating: “We are launching this with hopes of increasing the uptake of Covid-19 vaccines among communities and the president committed himself to opening of the economy in January 2022. So let's embrace vaccination.”