Govt launches new manifesto assessment tool

Government has introduced a new online system called the Manifesto Reporting Tool, which will evaluate the implementation of the ruling party's manifesto by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). The system will use real-time analysis to generate scorecards for MDAs based on both on-site visits and the data entered into the tool.

Mr Eric Mbabazi, the head of innovation at the Manifesto Implementation Unit, announced the development of a new tool that will track the progress of government agencies in implementing the NRM Manifesto 2021-2026.

"The tool will assist us in tracking transparency and accuracy of reporting and evaluating the progress made against the commitments mentioned in our manifesto from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, it will help us to harmonize data from all existing sources, enabling us to perform real-time analysis for evidence-based decision-making and policy creation," he explained.

Mr Ephraim Kamuntu, the senior presidential advisor on the manifesto, said the new tool will help in real accountability so that MDAs do not appear at the OPM conference hall to make vague statements without showing actual scorecards.

“I want to commend the Unit because I have experienced both sides of the counter. During Manifesto Week, ministers come to present their ministry's achievements, but there is no evidence to demonstrate the ministry's performance in a unified manner. I look forward to seeing the results as a scorecard is essential," he said.

Kamuntu also warned that the country will never reach middle-income status if a large portion of the population is still locked in a subsistence economy.

“Why Uganda has not taken off is because a huge percentage of our households are stuck in subsistence production, they don't have income,” he said.

Ms Milly Babalanda, the Minister of Presidency, said the launch of the mid-term assessment review is crucial because it will identify the progress that the government has made in delivering its manifesto commitments, consolidating achievements, and addressing any implementation challenges that could have been identified.

Economy at a glance

Babalanda said the government has made progress and by the end of the second year, it had achieved over 20 per cent of the commitments made in the manifesto.

She said in FY 2022/23, the economy grew by 5.5 per cent, an improvement from the 4.6 per cent and 3.5 per cent registered in the years 2021/22 and 2020/21 respectively.

“This has seen formal jobs increase by 3.03 per cent from 1,380,972 employees in 2020/21 to 1,422,857 employees in 2021/22,” she said.

She also said all the planned 10,506 parishes have received over 100m under the Parish Development Model, and over Shs390 billion has been disbursed under the Emyooga programme.

Other interventions include the construction of 102 new secondary schools along with the construction of 612 staff houses, an increase in several public health centre IIIs from 1,165 in 2018/19 to 1,536 in 2022/23, and 70 per cent of the current population having access to clean and safe water services.

On access to justice, Babalanda said the average case filing rate increased by 2.8 per cent while case backlog decreased from 32 per cent to 26 per cent.

“In ensuring the safety of persons on land, the government issued 75,000 Certificates of Customary Ownership,” she said.