Govt launches rice project to increase farmers' income in Oyam

The Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs of the Republic of Korea, has launched a new project to boost rice production in Uganda.

The project, dubbed "Development of Africa Rice Seed Cultivation Complex in Uganda," will focus on rice production in the Tochi irrigation scheme in Oyam District.

Speaking at the launch at Imperial Golf View Hotel in Entebbe, Mr Stephen Byantware, Commissioner for Crop Protection, expressed gratitude to the Korean government for their support.

"The project, valued at $4 million, will rehabilitate 65 hectares of land and promote a high-yielding rice variety that can produce up to 5 metric tons per acre, significantly increasing farmers' income and contributing to the country's agricultural transformation," he said.

The project aims to produce 13,000 metric tons of certified, high-quality seed on 65 hectares, serving as a model for other farmers to learn from and benefit.

Mr Byantware noted that the project aligns with the government's strategy to promote commercial farming and increase farmers' incomes.

"We are promoting a value chain development strategy, and this model project will support our farmers through the whole value chain of rice, from seed production to marketing," he said.

The District Chairperson of Oyam, Mr. Dilla Benson Oyuku, welcomed the launch of the project, describing it as a much-needed rescue for the area's struggling farmers.

"The farmers had almost forgotten about this scheme, and its performance was less than 10 per cent. We almost thought it was a nightmare," he said.

However, with the launch of this new project, Mr Oyuku believes that the district's farmers will benefit from technological advancements, capacity building, and access to improved seed varieties and markets.

Mr Kim Shinjae, the project manager, said the project's primary goal is to produce high-quality rice seeds, with a target of over 10,000 tons annually, which will be supplied to 30 million African consumers.

"Local farmers will benefit from the project's initiatives, including the distribution of high-yielding seeds provided by South Korea, and the seeds are expected to increase rice production by three to four times compared to traditional farming methods, resulting in higher incomes for farmers," he added.

The chairperson of the Tochi Cooperative Society, Eng. Richard Cong, welcomed the launch of the new rice project, saying it aims to increase rice production and improve the livelihoods of farmers.

"We are very happy that this support has come at the right time when we were facing challenges in accessing inputs, and now we will be able to use the right seeds at the right time," he said.



