Govt launches SAF initiative to reduce aviation carbon emissions

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has launched a feasibility study roadmap for a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Program in Uganda.

The two-day workshop, held at Best Western Hotel in Entebbe, is funded by the United Kingdom and aims to outline a roadmap for the implementation of SAF in Uganda.

UCAA Director General, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said the initiative supports the global environment protection cause and Uganda's commitment to the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) SAF program.

"This workshop will kick-off a feasibility study to outline a roadmap for the implementation of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) programme in Uganda, which aims to build on the adoption by the 41st ICAO Assembly resolution of a long-term global aspirational goal (LTAG) of net-zero aviation carbon emissions by 2050," he said.

Mr Bamwesigye added that the initiative is framed in the ICAO Global Framework for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), Lower Carbon Aviation Fuels (LCAF), and other Aviation Cleaner Energies. He urged participants to engage in the initiative, which will provide environmental benefits and social opportunities for Ugandans.

UCAA is committed to supporting the process, and the National Focal Point on aviation environment protection will coordinate interactions between experts and stakeholders.

Mr Bamwesigye expressed gratitude to ICAO and the UK government for funding the SAF capacity building program.

Eng. Ronny Barongo, Director Safety, Security, and Economic Regulation at UCAA, said the feasibility study will provide a roadmap for implementing the SAF program in Uganda.

"This initiative is under the ICAO global framework for sustainable aviation fuels and comprises four building blocks: policy and planning, regulatory framework, implementation support, and financing," he said.

Mr Cesar Velarde, representing the ICAO Director of Air Transport Bureau, encouraged stakeholders to engage in discussions and familiarise themselves with sustainable aviation fuels.

"The project is funded by the UK government, and the main objective is to study and identify opportunities for Uganda by developing its potential in SAF," he said.