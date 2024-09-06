Govt launches Shs2.2 trillion Greater Kampala roadworks

The government is set to commence a multi-trillion road infrastructure development programme in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

GKMA comprises Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Mpigi, Wakiso, and Mukono districts and Nansana, Kira, Mukono, Makindye-Ssabagabo and Entebbe Municipal local governments.

During a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday, the State minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Mr Christopher Kyafatogabye, said the five-year programme, which will officially be launched by President Museveni in Kira Municipality on Tuesday next week, will see more than 140km of road network worked upon.

“In a significant move towards enhancing urban livability and economic vitality, the government has commencement of the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP) to transform the area into a well-planned, efficient urban centre that supports sustainable economic development and improved quality of life for its residents,” Mr Kyofatogabye said.

He added: "This programme benefits from substantial financial backing, including a World Bank credit facility of $518m (Shs1.9 trillion), a grant of $48m (Shs177.7b), and will receive co-financing of €40m (Shs163.8b) from Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and Government of Uganda.”

According to the minister, the programme, whose implementation commenced in December 2023, will expand road networks, connecting more areas of Uganda to the national paved road network, undertake infrastructure maintenance, extending the lifespan of roads from 15 to 20 years and beyond.

The programme is also expected to address chronic challenges such as floods and traffic congestion, and promote social safeguards and environmental sustainability, to ensure an urban growth that is both resilient and eco-friendly.

Mr Kyofatogabye said the infrastructural works have been broken down into three slots and that the programme has so far signed contracts with Kira and Mukono municipalities.

“The overall planned road infrastructure for the first two years of the programme has been estimated at over 140km for all the nine participating entities. The ministry has additionally advertised for road works in six entities and works are expected to commence in January 2025,” Mr Kyofatogabye revealed.

A total of 21.1km of road network within Kampala Capital City will be worked on, 12.81km in Nansana Municipality and 10.1km in Makindye- Ssabagabo Municipality, 29.4km in Wakiso District, 3.5km in Entebbe Municipality, 15.6km in Mpigi.

In Kampala, the 13 roads that are expected to benefit from the programme include Ben Kiwanuka, Rashid Khamis, Old Kampala Ring/Matia Mulumba, Muganzilwaza, Mukalazi, Kira, Katalemwa, Kigobe, Bemba, Kyebando, Nsambya Estate, Cape villas/Wavamuno and Ntake Road Master.

In Nansana Municipality, six roads will be refurbished. They include Nansana – Wamala Katooke, Maganjo Jinja Kalori Link, Katooke -Nabweru link, New Era – Lugoba link, and Nansana – Nabweru.

A total of eight roads will be covered in Ssabagabo Makindye Municipality. These are Lubugumu-Busabala Link, Lubugumu-Busabala Link 2, Lubugumu-Busabala Link 3, Lubugumu-Kakora, Kibutika, Kibutika, Namasuba Para Link and Nakayenga.

In Wakiso District, the roads to be covered are Kisozi- Kitemu/Nagalabi spur, Bweya- Namulanda /links and Bukasa-Sentema-Kakiri road.

Entebbe Municipality Entebbe Municipality, Kitooro-Kiwafu12 -Nakiwogo-Road.

In Mpigi District, Mpigi Muduuma Road will be covered.

Ms Phan Huyen, a senior urban specialist in World Bank Group and Task Team Lead for GKNA –UDP, said the World Bank is committed to supporting the government of Uganda in achieving resilient urban development, through different projects.