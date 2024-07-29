Govt lawfully gazetted Lango paramount chief, says minister

Gender minister Betty Amongi Ongom Saturday has said government followed due legal procedures in gazetting Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune as new Lango Paramount Chief or Won Nyaci.

Amongi said the decision was also informed by an electoral process which government closely followed.

“The Ministry of Gender acted on a letter of abdication written by the out-going paramount chief Yosam Odur in 2023. In the letter, Mzee Yosam indicated his willingness to relinquish power by November 1, 2024,” the minister said during a Saturday talk show on Lira-based Voice of Lango FM.

To confirm this further, Ms Amongi said, she made a telephone call to the aging cultural leader and also sent her technical team to him. The team confirmed the abdication letter and election road map was authored by Mzee Yosam Odur.

“After this, we published an abdication notice in the Uganda Gazette in accordance with Section 8 of the Institution of Traditional or Cultural leaders Act, 2011. Following the unanimous election of the new Won Nyaci on March 1, 2024, I authorized the publication in the Uganda Gazette, notifying the general public that Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune is hereby gazetted as Won Nyaci of Lango Cultural Institution effective November 2, 2024,” she explained.

A section of clan leaders opposed to the development recently petitioned President Museveni saying the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF) was “fraudulently” elected Won Nyaci.

On June 28, President Museveni met the two warring parties at State House Entebbe and guided that those opposed to the March election should present their issues before Lango’s supreme Owitong Council for determination or seek legal redress.

Following the meeting, dissenters disregarded Museveni’s advice and embarked on a process of organizing a fresh election by way of adult suffrage.

The out-going Won Nyaci went ahead and appointed an electoral commission headed by Lt Col Dan Opito Odwe.

“President Museveni directed me to write to the minister of Internal Affairs to stop any kind of election because Lango had an election and the new paramount chief has already been gazetted,” Amongi held.

She added: “The only available option is for the aggrieved people to bring a court order to pull down the gazette not just mere utterances.”