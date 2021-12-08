Prime

Govt list rules for taking food through airport

Passengers queue for checking in the departure lounge at Entebbe airport recently. Photo/Eve Muganga

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Many Ugandan passengers have been freely exporting food stuffs as passenger cargo, with no standards being enforced.

Travellers carrying unprocessed foods through Entebbe International Airport will be required to acquire phytosanitary certificates, according to new directives by the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF). 
Phytosanitary relates to measures for the control of plant diseases, especially in agricultural crops.

