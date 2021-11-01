Govt lists priorities for Financial Year 2022/2023

Finance minister Matia Kasaija

By  Arthur Arnold Wadero  &  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

In the next financial year, government will also prioritise maintenance  of available infrastructure, tourism and security, among others

The Ministry of Finance has outlined major areas that the government is planning to focus on in the upcoming Financial Year 2022/2023 if the economy is to recover from Covid-19 induced shocks.
 According to Finance minister Matia Kasaija, government will mostly focus on raising the per capita income from $954 to $1,049 as well as improve the income of poor Ugandans.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.