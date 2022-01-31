Govt, medical partners to test Covid in schools

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Prof Samuel Majalija, the head of  ‘keeping schools open and safe’ Covid-19 volunteer surveillance initiative, told Daily Monitor  yesterday that they are training more people for testing. 

The Ministry of Health has said it is partnering with medical training institutions and faith-based organisations to conduct Covid-19 testing in schools and handle infected learners.
The initiative comes slightly a week after the government revealed that up to 5,566 out of the 525,605 learners in primary and secondary who were screened after resuming studies had Covid-19 symptoms.

