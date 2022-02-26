Govt moots heavy penalty against unauthorised movement of livestock

District Veterinary officers receive FMD vaccines from Agriculture Minister, Frank Tumwebaze and State Minister  for animal industry, Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama at MAAIF head offices in Entebbe on February 25, 2022. Photo/Eve Muganga

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • One of the proposals include seven-year jail term and a fine against those convicted of theft of animals.

Government plans to introduce heavy penalties against unauthorized movement of livestock, in a bid to contain the spread of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in the country and reduce theft cases, the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) officials have revealed. 
One of the proposals include seven-year jail term and a fine against those convicted of theft of animals.

