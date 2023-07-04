Govt moots plan to manage oil wastes

The government and oil companies are intensifying their efforts to address the environmental challenges posed by oil waste as the country prepares for anticipated oil production in 2025.

With China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and TotalEnergies Uganda leading the way, oil companies are actively preparing for the production of the first oil in the Albertine Graben by 2025.

Already, three oil drilling rigs have been installed in the region, situated near Lake Albert, which boasts a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna. Additionally, TotalEnergies Uganda will install a spading rig in Murchison National Park.

Ms Gloria Sebikari, the manager of corporate affairs and prublic relations at Uganda Petroleum Authority, said while Uganda aims to exploit its oil resources, it is crucial to mitigate potential negative impacts on the environment.

“As a government, even before commencing with these intense activities, we carefully considered the need for environmental protection, which is reflected in our policies, laws, and other regulatory frameworks. We have developed a national spill contingency plan, and the Petroleum Authority is the lead agency in handling oil spills,’’ Ms Sebikari said.

To manage oil waste, the government, through the National Environment Management Authority (Nema), has contracted EnviroServ Uganda, a collaboration between South African company, EnviroServ Waste Management Ltd and Uganda’s Green Albertine Limited.

EnviroServ Uganda has established a multi-billion dollar waste treatment and disposal facility in Nyamasoga Village, Kabale Sub-county, Hoima District. This facility will handle liquid, solid, and gaseous waste generated from all oil production blocks in the Albertine region.

Mr Peter Odil, the head of operations at EnviroServ Uganda in Nyamasoga, said the company has equipped its laboratory with a state-of-the-art equipment, materials, and reagents that meet international standards.

In preparation for handling oil production waste, a new equipment called the Hot Thermal Desorption Unit (TDU) has been installed at the facility.

“We are licensed to handle all categories of waste except radioactive waste and explosives. Currently, we are mobilising and preparing the equipment at the Tilenga project so that we are ready to manage the waste when drilling commences. We have our transporters, landfill, and other equipment in place,” Mr Odil explained.

Running an internationally certified waste treatment and management facility for oil waste comes at a high cost. The expenses are driven up by the need for highly skilled and trained personnel, specialized equipment, laboratory materials, and reagents.

“We have the first certified environmental laboratory in Uganda. Without a laboratory, it would be challenging to perform well in the oil sector. The laboratory incurs significant costs, such as training and evaluating personnel and equipment. Every year, we bring in experts from abroad to evaluate our personnel and equipment,” Mr Odil added.

Mr Christopher Ocowun, the public relations and public affairs coordinator for TotalEnergies Uganda, said ongoing activities at the Tilenga project have already begun generating waste.

“As part of the Tilenga project, all waste generated during the exploration and appraisal phases is being sent to EnviroServ in Nyamasoga. We have contracted Albertine Waste Management Company, dedicated to managing all the waste that will be generated,” Mr Ocowun stated.

Compliance