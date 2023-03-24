Govt move to upgrade forests meets resistance

Residents in Bushenyi have rejected government plans of annexing Kalinzu and Maramagambo forests to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Government announced in January that it would annex the forests to enhance wildlife conservation.

In January, the Ministry of Tourism permanent secretary, Ms Doreen S. Katusiime, directed that Bushenyi, where part of Kalinzu forest falls, debates upon the issue.

She said the government was reviewing the National Wildlife Protected Areas Systems Plan (2002) to conserve wildlife resources in a manner that contributes to the sustainable development and the wellbeing of people.

However, the district councillors deferred the proposal, arguing that they first consult the population.

The Bushenyi District chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, said the district leadership has not yet decided on the matter due to a number of reasons including the mode of operation by UWA.

“The methods UWA use to handle communities disqualifies them from taking over the forest.

That’s why as a district, we are still undecided. We want the status quo to be maintained. Personally, I am not in for the takeover,” he said.

Mr Alfred Okot Okidi, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water and Environment, in a January 18 letter to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, said his ministry had concerns about the approach used by the Tourism ministry in changing the status of forests to national parks.

“This whole process from inception, including the assessments quoted above have happened without the knowledge and involvement of the Ministry of Water and Environment under whose mandate all national forest reserves fall,” Mr Okidi said.

He said the process of upgrading the forests into national parks was inconsistent with the procedures in law.