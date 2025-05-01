Govt moves to ban children from TikTok

The government is planning to restrict children from accessing TikTok, citing growing concerns over unregulated and harmful content on the popular short-video platform. State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara said TikTok hosts explicit and inappropriate material that is corrupting young minds, fueling moral decay, and exposing minors to cyberbullying, pornography, and other dangers.

“TikTok is meant for users aged 18 and above because the content is unfiltered. Our children are picking up immoral behaviour; there are videos of animals with humans, women sleeping with boys and being paid. This is unacceptable,” Mr Barugahara said. He emphasised that the app should be off-limits for minors, calling for tighter age restrictions and stronger digital safeguards.

“No child should be allowed on TikTok. It should be an adult-only platform,” he added. Mr Barugahara said the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the Ministry of Education, are engaging TikTok’s parent company to explore stricter user verification mechanisms, such as mandatory age confirmation and national ID submission before account registration. However, by press time, officials from the Ministry of ICT, including the minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi; State Minister Godfrey Kabbyanga, and the Permanent Secretary, Dr Aminah Zawedde, had not responded to our inquiries.

“We are discussing with the app developers to ensure the system verifies birthdates and even requests identity documentation to block underage users,” Mr Barugahara said. “These platforms are contributing to the erosion of our values,” he added. He made the remarks on April 29 after officiating the swearing-in ceremony of new student leaders at Kampala Parents School in Nakawa Division.

The event was attended by parents, teachers, and members of the school management. Mr Barugahara lauded the school for its emphasis on discipline, leadership, and academic excellence. He urged parents to remain vigilant by supervising their children’s digital activity, limiting exposure to parties and unguided entertainment, and encouraging participation in church and community work.

Ms Ronah Matsiko, a parent at the school, supported the move to ban TikTok for children, noting that while the app offers creative and educational opportunities, its viral and often inappropriate content poses a risk to minors. However, some experts are sceptical about the feasibility of an outright ban.

Mr Damon Wamara, the executive director of the Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, said many children access TikTok through their parents’ devices, making enforcement difficult. “You can ban accounts, but not access. Children will still use their parents’ phones,” Mr Wamara said. “We need to focus more on digital literacy and parental guidance than bans,” he added.



