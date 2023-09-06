Govt moves to develop 33 historical tourism sites

The ministries of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, and Defence, are set to develop 33 historical tourism sites across the country, most of which are dilapidated.

Mr Basil Ajer, a director in the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, said Shs600m has been allocated to the development of different tourism sites, including areas of the Luweero Triangle.

Mr Ajer, however, said the ministry will develop the sites in phases, starting with 10 this financial year. The new phase will include Luweero Triangle where there is a mass grave.

Mr Ajer made the remarks during the pass-out of 54 students of Uganda Hotel and Tourism Training Institute (UHTTI) ) who underwent a 16-day paramilitary training at the Non-Commissioned Officers Academy (NCOA) in Gadhafi Barracks in Jinja City.

“Most of these historical sites are dilapidated. For example, the culture and natural heritage sites, and faith-based tourism sites. These need to be tapped to give more opportunities in the sector,” he said.

Mr Ajer added that the development will be done jointly with the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

He added that military training for the students and staff working in the hotels and tourism sector is very crucial, and aims at safeguarding tourists in hotels and at the tourism sites.

The students acquired skills in firearm management (shooting), disarming suspects, self-defence, political orientation, and other security-related training.

He added that there are also plans for the reintroduction of black rhinoceros that were last seen in the country in 1983, which will be sourced from South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique.