Govt moves to make helmets a must for learners using boda-bodas

State Minister for Primary Education Joyce Moriku Kaducu yesterday asked all parents with school-going children using boda bodas to buy them helmets to ensure their safety on the road.

Speaking during the launch of “The Heads Up” campaign spearheaded by Vivo Energy, Ms Kaducu tasked all heads of institutions to ensure that children commuting have personal helmets.

“The risk that we expose our children to while they travel to school every day should be addressed by all if we are to ensure full attendance at government programmes such as Universal Primary Education,” Ms Kaducu said.

She tasked heads of institutions and other stakeholders to join hands in promotion of helmets use, adding that she is slated to discuss this with the Minister of Education, Ms Janet Museveni.

Ms Kaducu also revealed that the government plans to work with the Ministry of Works and Transport to develop a curriculum on road safety that will be rolled out in upper primary schools across the country.

The Vivo Energy Communications Manager, Mr Valery Okecho, said the campaign seeks to highlight the plight of children using boda boda as their daily means to schools.

“The heads-up campaign is in line with our school road safety programme and will seek to enhance the safety of school children by increasing awareness about life-saving benefits of child safety helmets to stakeholders like heads of schools, parents and boda boda riders,” he said.

He added that they would increase access to helmets through donations to school children in public schools.

The Commissioner of transport, regulation, and safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Mr Winston Katushabe, raised the government concern over the fatalities that involve people aged between 15 and 45 years old.

He said 1,400 boda boda riders and 500 passengers died last year in road accidents.

The Vivo Energy Managing Director, Mr Johan Grobbelaar, said they are dedicated to ensuring road safety.

“We believe that promoting responsible road use and habits will safeguard their lives and allow for uninterrupted education,” he said.