Govt moves to mechanise Greater Luweero farming with new support package

A scheduled plan for a robust farming sector targeting the farming sector under the Greater Luweero Affirmative action plan is taking shape.

Selected farmer groups and individual farmers from the districts of Nakaseke, Nakasongola and Luweero are beneficiaries of a second batch of farm implements and inputs dispatched by the government under the greater Luweero affirmative plan launched in October 2024.

The farm implements that include milking cans, maize shellers, tarpaulins, chicks, coffee seedlings, foliage choppers, and fertilizers add to the seven heavy duty tractors given to the different farmer groups and individuals under the Greater Luweero affirmative plan.

While officiating at the delivery of farm implements and inputs at Luweero District Administration headquarters on September 12, 2025 ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party deputy secretary general Rose Namayanja Nsereko said the Greater Luweero missed an opportunity to benefit from a deliberate government plan to revamp the region, but the opportunity is now open on the directive of President Museveni.

“This is the second batch of delivery for the farmers, but the plan is wider and targets a vibrant farming sector,” she observed.

Government has already delivered three -refrigerators to boost the vaccination process for all livestock in the cattle corridor districts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.

The items, according to the State Minister for Animal Industry Bright Rwamirama, are in line with the plan to boost the livestock industry and the different agriculture projects.

“We have already secured vaccines to vaccinate all the livestock to check the Foot- and- Mouth Disease, distributed milk coolers, milking cans among other farm implements. We also have plans for the walking tractors in addition to the heavy duty tractors that have already been handed over to the farmers,” he said.

Government will also extend support to 45 dairy farmer groups, support 30 farmer groups, support pasture improvement, and distribute coffee seedlings to 3,600 farmer groups.

The coffee farmers will be provided with fertilizers and fungicides under their respective registered groups for fast tracking and monitoring, Mr Rwamirama clarified.

Mr Joseph Rwevuze, one of the beneficiary farmers from Ntangala Village in Katikamu Sub-county, Luweero District says the stride by the government to revolutionize the agriculture sector from subsistence to commercial farming through extending farming implements and inputs will greatly boost production.

“I have received a maize sheller which will be shared by farmers in my area. Mechanization of agriculture is the way to go. The farming World has shifted to modern agriculture. The farmers need to adapt to improved farming to tap from the global market,” he told Monitor.

Background

In October 2024, government unveiled an affirmative plan for the Greater Luweero Districts to address key areas in the economy and social services sectors that have kept the area limping despite its historical position as cradle land of the NRM government.

Government is also racing to address the many unanswered questions about the status of the Greater Luweero areas that gave birth to the ruling NRM government through a protracted guerilla war led by President Museveni in the early 1980s.