Govt moves to merge three electricity agencies

Ms Eveline Anite, the State Minister for Investment and Privatisation

By  Franklin Draku

What you need to know:

The decision is aimed at streamlining operations and reducing power tariffs.

Government has moved to merge three electricity agencies to create a national power utility company that will generate, transmit and distribute electricity across the country.
The move to merge Uganda Electricity Generation Company, Uganda Electricity Transmission Company, and Uganda Electricity Distribution Company (UEDC) is aimed at streamlining their operations.

