Prime

Govt moves to regulate self-saving groups

Members of NUSAF 3 savings group in Otuke District come together to save money in July 2019. PHOTO / BILL OKETCH

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • Self-saving groups are unregistered saccos where people save their money month, weekly or on a daily basis and lend among themselves.

Government is in the final stages of developing guidelines that will see all self-saving groups regulated by the Uganda Micro-finance Regulatory Authority (UMRA) .

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.