Govt moves to repair Kamuli access roads

The government has embarked on the rehabilitation of 31km community roads in Kamuli District.

The road rehabilitation works, which will cost Shs1.8b, were handed over to the contractors at the weekend.

The roads are Butabala-Namisambya-Kitayunjwa (5.8kms), which will be rehabilitated at Shs310m by Ms Synago Consult Uganda Ltd; Nakakabala-Mbulamuti (12.7kms), which will cost Shs803m, was given to Ms MG Engineers and Contractors Ltd, while Iganga to Kiige Landing Site (13.1kms) at Shs722m was given to Ms Magambi Civil Engineers.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and minister of East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, who presided over the handover of the contracts, warned against shoddy work.

“Do not frustrate our efforts and make voters hate the government; ensure you do quality, timely and proper work,” she told the contractors.

Mr Edward Gabula from the ministry of Works said the road rehabilitation will commence in six months.

Mr Gabula, however, added that the road works do not have a compensation component, and urged the locals to cooperative and offer small pieces of land in case there is a need for expansion.

Earlier, Mr Wilber Gwaivu, the Mbulamuti Sub-county chairperson, expressed concern that sugarcane trucks were spoiling the feeder roads.