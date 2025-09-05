Govt moves to restore Hoima’s major river

The Ministry of Water and Environment has launched an ambitious project to demarcate and restore River Wambabya in Hoima District, amid growing threats of degradation, encroachment, pollution, and siltation caused by human activity. Stretching about 68.5 kilometres, River Wambabya flows through Hoima City East Division (Bujwahya), Kabale, and Buseruka sub-counties before emptying into Lake Albert. Its 800-square-kilometre catchment area sustains thousands of farming households and also feeds the 8-megawatt Kabalega Hydropower Plant, making it critical for both livelihoods and energy production.

During a community engagement in Buseruka Sub-county last Friday, Mr Gilbert Ituka, the Western Region environment coordinator, stressed the urgency of protecting the river’s biodiversity. “First, we need to create the boundaries to protect the river as a unique conservation zone and develop a river management plan. This will be done in partnership with the local communities, local leadership, and technical teams before any boundary demarcations,” he said.





Local leaders echoed the call.

Mr Ali Tinkamanyire, the chairperson of Buseruka Sub-County, warned that the degradation of the river has already left communities vulnerable. “The river has been stripped and exposed, and our communities are the vulnerable ones. If water volumes continue to decline, especially during the dry season, power generation at Kabalega will be affected, and other water users will struggle to access water,” he said. River Wambabya is fed by more than 40 small streams and runs through Bugambe, Wambabya, Makuhani, and Kyahaiguru forests.

However, farmers in the surrounding areas say deforestation and poor land-use practices are accelerating its decline. “There used to be a dense buffer of vegetation between the river and human activity, but now people are chopping down trees for charcoal and farming right up to the water. During rains, all the soil is washed into the river. If this continues, even our crops and livestock will be affected,” said Ms Jenifer Mbabazi, a farmer from Kabale. Environmentalists also urged urgent reforestation and tighter regulation of extractive activities.

Sand mining

Mr Francis Byaruhanga, an activist in Hoima, said sand mining along the banks was worsening erosion. “Protecting River Wambabya is not just about water; it is about survival. Our corn, beans, and bananas won’t grow without this river. Local leaders must engage the community in conservation efforts,” he said. Mr Byaruhanga added that true conservation cannot happen without community involvement. “You can’t have conservation without the people. We must encourage everyone—the farmers, youth, and elders—to plant trees, report illegal encroachment, and adopt eco-friendly farming practices that don’t destroy the ecosystem,” he emphasised.

The new restoration project seeks to balance human activity with ecosystem health, ensuring River Wambabya continues to sustain agriculture, energy, and biodiversity in Hoima for generations to come. Environmentalists emphasise that protecting the river is a matter of survival, requiring active engagement from all stakeholders to restore vegetation, report illegal activities, and adopt practice of sustainable farming.

