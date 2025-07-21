Govt moves to update climate action plan amid rising environmental threats

Uganda has launched a process to update its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, as part of an intensified government strategy to tackle climate change impacts driven by human activity and natural causes.

Led by the Ministry of Water and Environment, the revised plan will be Uganda’s third NDC and seeks to identify emissions sources and propose sector-wide strategies to curb greenhouse gas output while helping vulnerable communities adapt to climate shocks.

“In this process, we want to make our NDC an investment-led strategy so that any partner or investor who wants to support the NDC process can simply pick and use it for that particular engagement,” said Dr Alfred Okot Okidi, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, at the launch in Kampala on Monday.

Dr Okidi, who represented State Minister for Environment Aisha Sekindi, said the plan will assess climate-related hazards and risks to society and infrastructure, and chart targeted responses.

He stressed that Uganda remains committed to its obligations under the Paris Agreement, where countries pledged to keep global temperature rise “well below 2 degrees” and ideally under 1.5°C.

“For Uganda, we have made two commitments, and this is the third one,” Dr Okidi noted.

He added: “We shall also focus on communities to make them able to withstand the shocks of climate change, but also on mitigation, because it will help reduce global temperature.”

He acknowledged gains in integrating climate priorities into planning and budgeting, but admitted that adaptation efforts remain uneven and fragmented across the country.

“Domestic mitigation efforts are gaining momentum, catalyzed by Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, though it is still difficult to ascertain the extent of implementation of the updated NDC in terms of reduced or abated greenhouse gases,” he added.

Assistant Commissioner for Climate Change Muhammad Ssemambo said the updated NDC will rely on scientific, social, and economic assessments to map hazards and vulnerabilities across sectors and regions.

“When we finalise, then we shall be able to communicate what Uganda can nationally contribute to the global threat, which is climate change,” he said.

Ssemambo explained that rising temperatures are being driven by both natural and human factors, including livestock rearing, transport, agriculture, and industrialisation.

Utility data shows global temperatures are rising by over 30 degrees on average, while in Uganda, the increase is around 0.3 degrees, an increment with far-reaching implications, particularly for infrastructure.

The Central Cattle Corridor and Karamoja are projected to be among the hardest-hit regions.