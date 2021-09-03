Govt names 10 hotspots as Covid third wave looms

The districts include Soroti, Kumi, Ngora, Serere, and Bukedea, which are all in Teso Sub-region, while the others are Rubanda, Kabale, Obongi, Koboko, and Bundibugyo

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The government has named ten districts in the country as the new hotspots for Covid-19 amid increasing threats of a third wave.

The districts include Soroti, Kumi, Ngora, Serere, and Bukedea, which are all in Teso Sub-region, while the others are Rubanda, Kabale, Obongi, Koboko, and Bundibugyo.

“In the last seven days, between August 22 and August 28, there are some emerging hotspots that are registering an increase in transmission and increase in the number of hospitalizations. The area we are closely watching is the Teso Sub-region,” Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, said yesterday while addressing the media in Kampala.

He said there is an increase in the violation of Covid-19 prevention measures.

Analysis of the Ministry of Health statistics between August 25 and August 31 indicates that the five districts in Teso contributed about a quarter of total cases of Covid-19 infections. A total of 1,067 cases were reported in the period but up to 239 cases came from the five districts. The country has 135 districts.

Serere District alone, registered up to 127 cases in the period, Kumi (50), Soroti (35), Bukedea (15) and Ngora (12). Information from the ministry also shows that infections are being driven by the delta variant, which is highly transmissible.

Advertisement

“We have already deployed our search response team and also positioned ambulances to ensure that we respond timely to this increasing number of cases. Other areas that are showing an increase in cases include Rubanda, Kabale, Obongi, Koboko, and Bundibugyo districts. These places are also being closely monitored,” Mr Ainebyoona added.

Covid-19 admissions

The statistics from the ministry indicate that as of August 31, 386 Covid-19 patients were in admission in public and private facilities. Of this, there were 277 in public hospitals, prisons health facilities had 83 while private health facilities had 26. Up to 24,618 are undergoing home-based care.

On August 24, Kabale Regional Referral Hospital had about 22 patients admitted, but on August 31, the number had shot up to 35. On August 24, Soroti Regional Referral Hospital had 72 patients, but on August 31, there were 85.

Dr Monica Musenero, the senior presidential adviser on epidemics, on Tuesday said they are already witnessing the signals of the third wave.

Both Dr Musenero and Mr Anebyoona said stopping or delaying the third wave will depend on adhering to preventive measures.