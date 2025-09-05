Govt names 10-member committee to handle Teso cattle compensation

Government has appointed a 10-member rehabilitation committee to oversee consultations in the Teso Sub-region on the cattle compensation programme, aiming to restore transparency and accountability in the process.

The committee was unveiled by Vice President Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, who was appointed by President Museveni as overall head of the Teso cattle rehabilitation programme.

According to Alupo, the committee began its consultation work on September 4 and will conclude on September 11, before submitting its final report to the president on September 15 for consideration and implementation.

“We are expecting the programme to go on smoothly, as we are set to meet all categories of people in the community. It is an assignment not to bring controversy but to unite us,” Alupo said in Soroti.

She explained that the consultations will focus on whether victims prefer direct financial compensation or livestock.

“During the consultations, we shall put emphasis on questions to the intended beneficiaries, on whether victims need money or cows, and if money, how will it be effectively used?” she said.

The vice president stressed that the committee will consult community leaders, cultural and religious representatives, as well as associations such as boda-boda riders, to ensure diverse views are captured.

“If this committee is to meet all the three million people in Teso, we shall not beat the deadline. So, we want every person in Teso to know that the leaders we are meeting are expressing their opinions. We don’t expect complaints from people because we cannot meet everyone,” Alupo noted, urging patience and cooperation.

The animal compensation programme was introduced to provide relief to communities in Teso and other northern Uganda regions that lost livestock during past insurgencies and cattle rustling.

Teso, Acholi, and Lango were earmarked to benefit from the initiative launched in March 2022, with an initial government allocation of Shs200 billion.

Of this, Teso received Shs55.9 billion for 11,056 claimants, Lango Shs48.7 billion for 12,389 claimants, and Acholi Shs43.6 billion for 4,836 claimants.

However, the programme has faced accusations of corruption and unfair distribution, with some claimants alleging they were excluded.

Dissatisfaction grew into the slogan “No cow, no vote,” which prompted Museveni to hold a crisis meeting with Teso leaders on August 15, leading to the appointment of the committee.

The 10-member committee includes:

Kenneth Ongalo Obote, State Minister for Teso Affairs

Bosco Okiror, MP in Teso

Bishop Benard Obakot

Stephen Ilimukorit, RDC Katakwi

Dr Peter Emmanuel Eriaku

Stephen Ochola, LC5 Serere District

Richard Oyupa, cultural leader

Eric Mukisa

Caroline Ariong, Secretariat Teso Affairs

Teddy Acham, NRM mobiliser

The committee is expected to submit its recommendations to fast-track compensation and address lingering grievances.