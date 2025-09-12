Govt names areas breaching law on road reserves

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT), Mr Bageya Waiswa, says the enforcement operations will commence with Gayaza-Kalagi, Busega-Bujjuuko, Kawempe-Bombo, Nakawa-Kireka-Bweyogerere, Nansana-Kakiri highways, before spreading to other highways.



“We, therefore, urge those affected to take note and vacate voluntarily before enforcement begins,” Mr Waiswa said in a statement dated September 9, 2025.



Adding: “Trading or conducting any business on road drainage structures within the road reserves is illegal, unacceptable, and is enshrined in Sections 15 and 16 of the Roads Act (2019)."



“Therefore, traders who have erected platforms, stalls, or shelters over drainage channels are advised to vacate immediately. This encroachment blocks water flow, weakens road surfaces, and increases the risk of flooding, especially during the rainy season. It damages critical road infrastructure and endangers the safety of road users and communities.”



The law



According to Mr Waiswa, culprits will be penalised under Section 65 of the Roads Act (2019).

Per the law, a person who commits an offence is liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding 168 currency points or imprisonment not exceeding seven years, or both. A currency point is equivalent to Shs20,000.



The ministry’s senior communications officer, Mr Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, on August 11, said Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has directed their enforcement teams to remove all these platforms that have been erected over drainage systems.



Areas breaching law



“Particular areas with the highest breach of the law on road reserves include Kalagi, Nakifuma-Bulaga, Bulenga and Ndese. We are now warning them to relocate their merchandise off the drainage before the operation starts next week,” said Mr Ssempebwa.