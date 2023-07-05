Govt names best, worst performing districts

The assessment report on the service delivery performance of local governments in 2022 released by Uganda has named Isingiro as the best performing district with an 89 per cent score.

Kalaki and Kapelebyong local governments have been ranked worst performers, both posting 19 per cent in a report released by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on Wednesday.

Kiruhura District, with 80 per cent, was positioned second best- followed by Kamwenge and Ibanda (both scoring 79 per cent) while Mayuge came in the fifth position at 73 per cent.

Other top 10 performing local governments are; Bushenyi (72 per cent), Ibanda Municipal Council (71 per cent), Kibuku (69 per cent), Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipal Council (68 per cent), Gulu (68 per cent) and Sembabule at 68 per cent regarding performance.

The Eastern Uganda districts of Kalaki and Kapelebyong with 19 per cent score topped the list of the worst performing districts followed by Namisindwa at 21 per cent and Ntoroko with 23 per cent while Amuria was ranked fifth worst performer at 26 per cent.

Kwania, Kumi Municipal Council, Bugweri, Serere, Keeen and Obongi districts were also among the worst performing district in the year 2022.

The key assessment areas for performance measures included education, health, water and environment and microscale.

Others are; Local revenues, investment management, local government service delivery results, financial management and transparency and accountability.

The education sector was the best performed by local governments in 2022 at 58 per cent, having improved from 53 per cent in 2021. This was followed by the health sector at 48 per cent.

The best five ranking districts in the education sector are Luuka, Kamwenge, Kiruhura, Isingiro and Ibanda while Kisoro, Bundibugyo, Abim and Kumi Municipal Council were the worst performers in 2022.

Isingiro, Kiruhura, Ibanda, Kamwenge and Kibuku districts ranked highest in health performance last year.

Kyotera, Bukwo, Ntoroko, Pader and Kalaki were the worst performers according to the health assessment in the Local government management of service delivery report in 2022.