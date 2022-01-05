Govt officials locked in meeting to discuss Malaba Covid-19 test stand-off

Government officials are locked in a meeting as they attempt to find a solution to the ongoing border standoff over mandatory Covid-19 testing.

Truck drivers at the border town of Malaba are protesting a $30 charge after government started subjecting all truck drivers entering Uganda to a mandatory Covid-19 test.

The meeting is also discussing the subsequent $30 fee that Kenyan Transport Association slapped on importers transiting to Uganda, “noting the charge seeks to compensate the money truck drivers are spending on the mandatory Covid-19 testing.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Trade commissioner for external trade, Mr Emmanuel Mutahunga confirmed the “ongoing discussion within government on the same issue.”

“We shall communicate our decision,” he said without giving details.

In a January 3 notice, Mr Newton Wango, the Kenya Transporters Association chairman, informed importers across the region that Nairobi was “left with no alternative but to recover the same cost from Uganda.”

“These costs continue to slice our margins exposing transporters to an uncertain future,” he wrote, noting that “whereas Uganda had decided to charge all truck drivers entering its territory, the Kenyan government was doing it free of charge with results valid for 14 days.”

In a January 1, 2022 letter, health authorities instructed that every truck driver must be tested before entering Uganda with results only valid for seven days and at the trucker’s expense.

But for Mr Wango: “Whereas Kenya Transporters Association appreciates the sovereignty of countries and the duty of governments to protect their citizens, the additional costs are simply unbearable by transporters who are barely surviving considering the increase in fuel costs and other associated costs that have not been factored in our rates over the last two years.”

In a December 31 letter, Fred R. Seka, the Federation of East African Freight Forwarders Associations, raised a number of concerns, warning that the $30 charge was quite high for the logistics sector to absorb, urging Uganda to suspend the new approach.

“For frequent and essential cross-border travellers such as truck drivers, provisions should be made for their tests in one country to continue being recognized and accepted across borders in EAC,” he said.

Private sector voice

However as all these discussions proceed, the private sector has somewhat been omitted despite being key stakeholders.

In an interview with Daily Monitor, the deputy chairperson Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Hon Victoria Sekitoleko said: “Coming from the private sector advocacy angle, certainly I would prefer to talk or negotiate and come up with a workable situation!”

“Besides, was the private sector consulted about this policy? It’s us the private sector affected when such policies are done,” She remarked on Wednesday.

Effect

On Tuesday, Mr Jemba Kanakulya, the Kampala City Traders Association secretary for logistics, said majority of their members across the border are affected by a delay in goods reaching their destinations.

“But the most affected in this whole saga are the consumers. Any change in the logistics or transport industry causes a rise in prices of goods,” he said, expressing “fear that the $30 charge is going to be transferred to consumers.”