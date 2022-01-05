Govt officials locked in meeting to discuss Malaba Covid-19 test stand-off

Cargo trucks at Malaba border point on January 3. The drivers, who are protesting charges for Covid-19 tests, brought business to near halt, saying the Shs110,000 or $30 imposed by Uganda from January 1, 2022 for testing any person entering the country is exorbitant and time wasting. Story on P.6 PHOTO/JOSEPH OMOLLO

By  Dorothy Nakaweesi

What you need to know:

  • Truck drivers at the border town of Malaba are protesting a $30 charge after government made it mandatory for all truck drivers entering Uganda to take a Covid-19 test.

Government officials are locked in a meeting as they attempt to find a solution to the ongoing border standoff over mandatory Covid-19 testing.

