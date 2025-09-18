Govt, oil companies sued over illegal petrol stations

Four Kampala leaders and a Member of Parliament have dragged government agencies and major oil companies to court, seeking orders to demolish dozens of fuel stations they claim were built without permits and in violation of the law.

The plaintiffs - Nasur Masaba, Isaac Kabuye Ishihaka, Sendi Mosh African, and Hon. Karim Masaba - sued the Attorney General, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), and seven fuel companies, including Stabex, Total Energies, Vivo, Mogas, Gas Petro, Texol, and Nesta.

Through their lawyers at M/s Reeve Advocates, the plaintiffs claim that the construction of several petrol stations across Kampala contravened the Physical Planning Act, 2010, the Building Control Act, 2013, the Petroleum Supply Act, and the National Environment Act, 2019.

"The illegal petrol stations cause a danger to human life because they are constructed next to markets, schools, places of worship, and close to each other, which increases the emission of toxic fumes, noise pollution, and the imminent danger of fire outbreaks," the plaintiffs state in their suit.

They accuse government agencies of neglecting their statutory duties to regulate development and licensing of fuel stations. Hon. Masaba stated in his affidavit that he had written to KCCA inquiring about the increase in illegal fuel stations, and KCCA confirmed that some stations lacked permits.

Despite this, government agencies have continued to process retrospective approvals. The plaintiffs contend that this is "in total ignorance and violation of the law."

The suit lists specific stations under each company that allegedly lack building permits, development permissions, pollution control licenses, and occupation certificates. The plaintiffs cite safety risks, recalling recent tragedies linked to fuel-related accidents.

They are seeking a declaration that government regulators failed in their duties, a permanent restraint on approving as-built plans for the disputed stations, and demolition orders. The suit also seeks general damages of Shs 500 million, exemplary damages, aggravated damages, and interest until payment in full, plus costs of the suit.