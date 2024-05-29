Govt orders nationwide demolition of illegal kiosks

A government directive on the enforcement of service lane functionality in Jinja City and other urban areas in the country has left youth crying foul.

Last week, the executive director National Planning Authority, Dr Joseph Muvawala, wrote to the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Local Government; and Lands, Housing and Urban Development, bringing to their attention the illegal construction of kiosks in the urban lanes in the country.

The letter also directed the Jinja City Town Clerk to immediately demolish the kiosks built in all the services lanes, beginning with that meant to serve St James Secondary School and Oil Com fuel station in the East and commercial buildings and TotalEnergies fuel station in the West, and ensure that the lanes play their planned functions.

“I have observed with concern that the above physical development plans have not been adhered to in Jinja City and other urban areas,” Dr Muvawala’s letter dated May 23, 2024, reads in part.

It adds: “For instance, in Jinja City, the service lanes meant to serve St James Secondary School and Oil Com petrol (sic) station in the East and commercial buildings and Total Petrol (sic) Station in the West have been illegally built with metallic kiosks, an act that defeats the purpose for which the service lanes were provided for (sic)”

According to Dr Muvawala, construction of illegal kiosks in the Jinja City also affects the performance of businesses in the central market as vendors occupy the kiosks.

Following the directive, youth in Jinja, through their respective leaders, say some of the city’s leadership is being used by proprietors of businesses and landlords where construction of the kiosks is taking place in the service lanes, warning that it is going to divert their customers.

The youth say Jinja City Council never had any proper plans from where street vendors were to operate before implementing the trade order.

Mr Issa Muhwezi, a leader of Kuyiliba Development Association, who spoke on behalf of the youth, said they are constructing the kiosks legally and Jinja City Council is reportedly aware of what is being done.

“We are here legally and trying to solve and assist some of our colleagues who are rendered jobless on the streets; these kiosks are going to generate revenue for the city and will employ over 300 people directly and indirectly,” Mr Muhwezi said in an interview on Tuesday.

An artistic impression of the kiosks upon completion.

According to him, upon completion, the kiosks will also reduce the number of unemployed youth, and get others, whose items were confiscated by the enforcement team, back to their feet.

Mr Henry Akram, also a youth leader, said they got money from the three government projects, including Emyoga, Youth Livelihood Fund, and Parish Development Model (PDM), which some of them used to establish modern kiosks that they hope will recoup some returns.

Mr Ezra Naika, who deals in second-hand shoes, said the youth have challenged the leadership of Jinja City with the creative development idea of putting standard kiosks, which some of them want to be allocated, but their request was reportedly not considered.

Mr Musa Magomu, 50, who reportedly started vending assorted fruits in Jinja City in 1993, said upon completion, the kiosks were destined to attract low-income customers who can’t afford going to supermarkets and other high-end shops.

Asked whether he had implemented Dr Muvawala’s directives, Jinja City Town Clerk, Mr Edward Lwanga, said he was only copied in the correspondence; however, it wasn’t directly addressed to him.

“The letter was written to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, not to the Town Clerk. I cannot comment on a letter written to my bosses,” he said in a telephone interview.