Govt outlines plans to boost farmers’ productivity

The government has announced six interventions to boost farmers’ productivity, the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Fredrick Bwino Kyakulaga, has said.

“The government has embarked on an exercise which will see farmers mobilised countrywide from different categories so that their livelihood is improved,” Mr Kyakulaga said on Sunday during the closure of 29th National Agricultural Show in Jinja City.

Mr Kyakulaga said the mobilisation exercise, which will see the government provide all farmers with good quality seedlings, will start in Mityana District on August 18, Kiboga on 19 and Luwero on 20; followed by Busoga Sub-region and later the entire country.

“We shall provide quality seeds, produce foundation seed or parent stock if it is livestock or fisheries and then we pass on these to multipliers like prisons and private multipliers. We shall control and regulate their production so that they produce right quality,’’ he added.

According to Mr Kyakulaga, the government has established a seed company with an aim of intervening in case of a scarcity of seedlings, although emphasis has been put on control of pests and diseases to ensure that farmers’ yields are high.

He further explained that the government has already established mechanisation centres in the Districts of Mpigi, Kiruhura, Kiryandongo, and Busoga, Bukedi, Bugisu, and Lango Sub-regions to bring technology nearer to the people.

“We shall also train operators of agricultural equipment in every Sub-region, and support largescale farmers because the government has been supporting only small-scale farmers.

Gen Samuel Kavuma, the deputy chief coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation, however, advised the government to increase the number of agricultural extension workers if farmers are to succeed in their endeavors.

According to Gen Kavuma, people are interested in farming but lack technical officers to guide them due to the few extension workers. “I am saying this out of experience as a leader and farmer,” he said.

One extension worker is expected to extend services to about 500 households, according to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Gen Kavuma also advised the government to find markets for agricultural products produced by the farmers, citing cases where people have reportedly invested their Parish Development Model (PDM) money, but lack market for their products.

The show was organised by the Uganda National Farmers’ Federation (UNFFE) under the theme: “Fostering Resilient Agricultural valve chain to drive Agro-industrialisation.

Ms Sharon Akullo, the UNFFE Vice President, said extension of irrigation services to farmers should be considered by the government in order to enable continuous production.

“We request you to provide an irrigation facility to farmers in the showground so that it becomes an agricultural production centre throughout the year and a hub of training,’’ Ms Akullo said.