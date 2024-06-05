Govt, partners renew commitment to restore River Rwizi

River Rwizi has for years been a source of water for about 2.5 million people in 14 districts in western Uganda.

The river catchment, which covers an area of about 8,200km, originates from the hills of Buhweju District and snakes through several districts such as Sheema, Rwampara, Mbarara, Kiruhura, Isingiro, Lyantonde and Kyotera.

However, over the last 20 years, the river has suffered significant encroachment, heavy siltation, and pollution, leading to water shortages during the dry seasons and flooding during the wet season. The effects have been severe in Mbarara City which relies on the river to power several industries and factories.

As a result, many environmentalists have been raising red flags, warning that River Rwizi was on the verge of extinction if nothing was done to save it.

Meanwhile, residents relying on the river for their livelihood have cause to smile after two private sector agencies on June 4, 2024, renewed their pledge to support the Ministry of Water and Environment in the restoration of the natural water catchment.

The partners are the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), a conservation organisation, and AB InBev the parent company of Nile Breweries Limited (NBL).

Under the arrangement, the ministry and partners will among others demarcate and restore buffer areas of River Rwizi, fight plastic pollution, engage in tree planting efforts as well as set up systems to monitor water quality and quantity.

They will also support local communities to develop and implement localised catchment management plans.

Mr Steven Emor, the team leader of Victoria Water Management Zone under the Department of Water and Resource Management in the Ministry of Water and Environment, said the partnership is a shot in the arm for the government as it battles to save the river.

“This important resource has faced significant degradation challenges, which include poor agricultural practices, wetland degradation, and reclamation, but also urbanised pollution into the river,” he said at the unveiling of the partnership in Kampala.

He explained that the partnership with WWF and AB InBev started in 2019 and this is now phase three of the River Rwizi restoration plan where they are ready to consolidate their achievements.

“And so, with this partnership, AB InBev together with WWF came in to try to contribute to solving this challenge of degradation, but also to try to improve on the sustainability of this resource through providing leadership, but also demonstrating nature-based solutions within the selected hotspots within this catchment,” he added.

Mr Emor said together with the partners, they have been able to map 270 hectares of the river catchment area and already restored a length of 27km in Mbarara City. Other achievements include the planting of bamboo in buffer zones, the restoration of a wetland in Kakigaani, Rwampara District and the creation of community livelihood efforts to stop over-dependence on River Rwizi for farming, bricklaying and others leading to its degradation.

Mr Ivan Tumuhimbise, the country director of WWF Uganda, said they are committed to conserving the river through innovations that can recover the degraded catchments and restore it to its former glory to steer social and economic development within the region.

“Through this work, we have noted that when you work together in genetic scientific data, undertaking research and engaging communities to be able to come together to address issues of our time, then you find that through collaboration, we're able to win. We call upon all stakeholders to join hands on ensuring that we're able to win this war,” he said.

Mr Adu Rando, the managing director of NBL Uganda, emphasised the need for protection of water sources for sustainable development. He also said the partnership is important because NBL relies on water from River Rwizi to run its plant in Mbarara City.