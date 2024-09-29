Govt, partners use football to de-campaign violence against children

As cases of teenage pregnancies and violence against children surge in the country, government has partnered with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the World Coaches Netherlands NGO to promote the safety of young people.

“The partnership we have is using football to deliver sexual and reproductive health and rights education to young people,” Amref Health Africa –Uganda official Michael Muyonga said during the training of community and school coaches at Enlight Vocational Institute in Matugga, Wakiso District, on September 28.

He added: “We have identified facilitators in schools to be trained as coaches so that as they coach football and use it as an entry point for providing sexuality education.”

According to him, they believe that young people are attracted to football and will be able to listen to issues around sexual and reproductive health.

“Young people should be able seek reproductive health services and also say no to premarital sex to avoid teenage pregnancies and Sexually Transmitted Diseases like HIV,” Muyonga noted.

Organizers are targeting districts with teenage pregnancy rates ranging between 22-28 per cent, mainly among girls aged 14-17.

The districts include Kalangala, Mayuge, Namayingo, Bugiri, Iganga, Mbale, Budaka, Kween and Bukwo.

Muyonga says thousands of learners from about 93 schools are expected to benefit from sexuality education provided by over 1,000 trained community educators.

Bert Zuurma, from the World Coaches, was optimistic that using football to solve challenges facing young people “will positively impact lives.”

“Football promotes skills like collaboration, communication, self-awareness and creativity while are key in making wise decisions. Besides, some young people believe in coaches, better than their parents,” Zuurman explained.

Ministry of Health records indicate that 24% of Ugandan teenagers become pregnant by the age of 19, and close to half are married before their 18th birthday and continue having babies into their mid-40s.

Besides, violence against children remains a significant challenge in Uganda yet the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) observed that schools should be safe places for youngsters to learn.

Unicef states that one in every three girls and one in every six boys suffer sexual violence during their childhood.