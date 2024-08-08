Govt partners with WWF in fresh drive to boost sustainable tourism

The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the global conservation body, World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), to promote wildlife conservation and sustainable tourism.

Under the partnership, the ministry and WWF will work to reduce the rate of biodiversity loss, prevent human-wildlife conflicts and illegal activities in protected areas in addition to promoting socio-economic interests of people and local communities around protected landscapes.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Doreen Katusiime, described it as a significant milestone in conserving Uganda’s wildlife.

“This relationship represents our common commitment to wildlife conservation and the development of the tourism industry, both of which are critical to our country’s economic growth and sustainability,” she added.

According to Uganda’s 2022 Annual Tourism Sector Report, tourism-related revenue and foreign exchange earnings totalled Shs2.7 trillion, which accounted for 41.4% percent of the country's service exports for the year and a sizeable 12.2 per cent of all exports from the country.

The sector employs about 670,000 Ugandans, which is about 7.4% of the country’s labour force.

However, the sector faces threats due to poaching and encroachment on national parks, among others critical challenges.

But on Thursday, Katusiime said the newly signed MoU provides a robust framework for planning, coordinating, and implementing programs that will protect, manage, and conserve Uganda's rich biodiversity

Prasanna De Silva, the Chief of Country Offices at WWF International highlighted the importance of balancing human needs with environmental protection.

“We must work together to balance human needs with environmental protection. This partnership is crucial to achieving that balance,” De Silva remarked in Kampala.

"WWF is committed to working hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities to develop and implement effective conservation strategies. This MoU provides a mechanism to identify specific areas of cooperation, ensuring that our efforts are well-coordinated,” he added.

The parties agreed to cooperate in general areas including formulation of policies, standards, plans, strategies, programs and guidelines on wildlife conservation.

Others are supporting research, sensitization, monitoring and capacity development in wildlife conservation and tourism development, strengthening law enforcement, supporting the implementation of commitments made by Uganda at various international and regional for a.