Govt plans Kampala festival for public involvement in SDGs

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) through the national Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Secretariat is seeking mass involvement in the implementation of SDG, a strategy to be amplified in a mega public event dubbed, Kampala People’s SDG festival.

The 2-day festival which is due August 10 to 11 at KCCA grounds in Lugogo is expected “to provide a platform for creating awareness and promoting the localisation of SDGs as well as showcasing the latest innovations, ideas, tools and approaches to the implementation of SDGs in Uganda.”

On Tuesday, head of the SDG Secretariat Dr Albert Byamugisha said the event is being organised in partnership with other agencies such as the Uganda National NGO Forum, the SDG Champions, the United Nations in Uganda and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) with support from the Danish embassy.

“The festival is themed ‘Harnessing Citizens' Potential: Fostering Ownership, Expression, Enjoyment, and Innovation for SDGs’ with the main objective of providing a people-centred interactive platform for conversations about the active participation of ordinary citizens in the realisation of SDGS," Dr Byamugisha said in Kampala on Tuesday.

The event will be officiated by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and starts with a 9am SDG walk from Kololo Independence Grounds to KCCA grounds.

“It will also increase mutual understanding and generate solutions to enhance local action towards the realisation of SDGs,” he added.

Speaking of the current national status in the implementation of SDGs, Dr Byamugisha noted that the country is on track in at least 3 of the 17 core goals.

“…that is ensuring gender equality, combating climate change as well as responsible consumption and production,” he observed.

According to him, SDG goals with slow progress in Uganda include ensuring quality education, good health, clean water, poverty alleviation, zero hunger and clean energy, among others.

“It is only on SDG 15, [Protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, halt reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity] that we are not doing well, with below 12 per cent performance,” he said.

FYI

Participants in the Kampala People’s SDG festival will engage in exhibitions, edutainment and a citizens’ baraza during the two days.

In 2015, Uganda adopted and started the implementation of the 17 sustainable development goals to be achieved by 2030.

The 17 SDGs are; No Poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation plus affordable and clean energy. Others are: Decent work and economic growth, industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities as well as responsible consumption and production.