Govt pledges inclusive education for PWDs

Persons with disabilies receive wheelchairs in Oyam District in February 2020. Thieves now target such persons in Lira City. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Derrick Wandera

What you need to know:

  • 2.5 million prevalence: Uganda Bureau of Statistics in 2016 reported that about 2.5 million Ugandan children live with a disability. Experts say only 14 percent of these can access proper education.

The government has pledged to increase support towards the enhancement of inclusive education for Persons with Disability. 

