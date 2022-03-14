Govt pledges inclusive education for PWDs

The government has pledged to increase support towards the enhancement of inclusive education for Persons with Disability.

Ms Ketty Lamaro, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Education, disclosed the plan during a stakeholders engagement at Onomo Hotel in Kampala last week.

The dialogue was organised by the Ugandan alumni of the British government’s Chevening scholarship.

“We know the burden that we have as government and the ministry is working in the same direction. We already have a budget and a framework paper to help us achieve this together and we thank the Chevening scholarship alumni for supporting this cause,” she said.

Ms Lamaro, however, did not provide details of the extent of support or figures in the budget to prove the support the ministry has towards inclusive education.

A fortnight ago, the Ugandan alumni of the British government’s Chevening scholarship launched a campaign for accelerated inclusive education, specifying affirmative action to increase access to quality education for youthful PWDs.

The drive includes the alumni building synergies and collaborations with civil society organisations, government agencies, and other stakeholders to secure commitments for a signed ‘call to action’.

During that event, the Assistant Commissioner-in-charge of Children with Disability at the Education Ministry, Ms Annet Baitwabusa, revealed that the government is finalising plans to revive assessment centres in all districts to improve inclusive education.

According to the Education Ministry, the country has 45 assessment centres, although only one in Nakivubo, Kampala is operational.

Ms Hellen Kaweesa, the chairperson Chevening Alumni Association in Uganda (CAAU), highlighted the need for structures in schools.

“We have had many issues including placing ramps on the entrances to classrooms, special needs teachers and so many other things. We hope the government can expedite the process of delivering the same,” Ms Kaweesa said.