Govt pledges support to Kiteezi landfill community centre

The government has pledged to integrate its skilling programmes into a new community centre at Kiteezi landfill in Kampala, in a move aimed at lifting vulnerable families out of poverty.

Mr Mondo Kyateeka, the Assistant Commissioner for Youth and Children’s Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, described the Kiteezi Samaritan Family Life Centre as a timely initiative and committed to linking government projects to the facility.

“This is not just a project of Kiteezi; it is a people’s project, and they should embrace it for their benefit,” Mr Kyateeka said during a visit to the site on Thursday. “I have committed to connect many of the government’s skilling projects here so that women, youth, and children can benefit.”

He underscored the importance of the “triple P” approach—public, private, and people partnerships—to maximise the impact of such community-driven initiatives.

The centre, spearheaded by local NGO Kiteezi Samaritan with support from US-based International Samaritan, will serve as a hub for skills training, education, and counselling. It was conceived in the wake of a deadly landslide at the landfill, which exposed the community’s vulnerability.

According to Mr David Kafambe, Country Director of Kiteezi Samaritan, the half-acre facility will house training in trades such as brick-making and renewable energy, alongside a library, computer rooms, and a 150-seater hall.

“We are looking at a community centre that will help people escape poverty by providing skills and counselling,” he said.

So far, over UGX 700 million has been invested, though more funding is needed for laptops, furniture, and other equipment. Leaders have appealed for contributions to complete the project.

Mr Mike Tenbusch, President of International Samaritan, said the government’s support affirms the centre’s significance. “The speed of this project reflects both the power of the work happening here and the great need within this community,” he noted, citing a similar initiative in Ethiopia that boosted student performance above national averages.

Also present were Kakuuto County MP Geoffrey Lutaaya and his wife, singer Irene Namatovu, who pledged support, saying the facility would uplift women and children living near the landfill.