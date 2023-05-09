Govt pledges to utilise oil money well 

The permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Ms Irene Batebe has assured Ugandans that proceeds from the oil and gas sector will be well- utilised to facilitate sustainable development for all Ugandans.

Ms Batebe who was speaking at the 10th edition of the East Africa Petroleum Conference and Exhibition in Kampala, said government has put in place the Oil and Gas Revenue Management Policy that will guide utilization of oil and gas revenue

“In the need to ensure sustainable development of this industry, there has been talk around revenue management and whether countries have planned efficiently to ensure the revenue creates lasting value,” statement by the Government Citizen Interaction Center quoted the engineer.

Information from the Petroleum Authority (PAU) Website indicates that expected revenues through the agreed fiscal regime after first oil, from the three main projects- upstream, Eacop and refinery- will hit a total of $69.7b (Shs 257t) over the projects’ life and an average of $ 2.8b (shs 10t) per year

Uganda discovered 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil in the Albertine Graben. According to the PAU, the government earned Shs577.4 million tax revenue from five Oil Companies licensed in the country. In the same period Shs28 billion ($ 7.6m) was received from the Oil and Gas Sector in form of Non-Tax Revenue (NTR).

In 2019, the government used Shs200b from the Petroleum Fund, where revenue from all petroleum-related activities is deposited to finance the budget.

But with a bulging debt burden, a consistently growing cost of administration, and the seemingly inescapable corruption, there have been concerns on whether Ugandans will feel the proportionate impact of the much touted petroleum sector in transforming the economy.