Govt, private hospitals agree on oxygen, PPEs

The two parties have agreed to reduce the cost of treating Covid-19 patients in private health facilities.

By Franklin Draku

The Ministry of Health and representatives of the private health facilities treating Covid-19 patients have finally agreed to cut costs of treatment in the various facilities.

This comes after two weeks of marathon meetings in which private health facilities presented a list of demands to the ministry to be fulfilled before they can reduce costs.

On Tuesday, private health facilities released a list of items which they said were costly, which included medicines for Covid-19 treatment, personal protective equipment, hire of ventilators, and critical care doctors and nurses.

They also complained of high tax on medical supplies and commodities, asking government for tax waivers.

From the Tuesday meeting, a committee was instituted and tasked with scrutinising the demands and advising the ministry accordingly.

The team, comprising Ms Grace Kiwanuka, the executive director of Uganda Healthcare Federation, Dr Charles Olaro, the Director General of Clinical Services at Ministry of Health, and others, was given until Wednesday to present a report to the ministry.

During yesterday’s meeting, sources that spoke on condition of anonymity said the ministry told private health facilities that they would ration the personal protective equipment and also supply them oxygen.

“The ministry agreed to these and other demands but a final communication will be issued by the Health minister, Dr Ruth Aceng,” a source said.

Multiple sources that attended yesterday’s meeting said Minister Aceng warned the private hospitals against using expensive trial drugs that have not been clinically tested or approved.

The sources, however, said a Kololo-based hospital official revealed that the use of expensive drugs originates from the patients.

“We receive high end patients who ask for these drugs. They ask us to give them the same medication being used by the Western countries, so the issue of using expensive drugs is patient demand driven not us,” the source quoted the official as saying.

Sources said Dr Aceng wondered why there were variations in the costs of treatment in different private hospitals yet they were using the same drugs that are procured at the same cost.

Our sources, however, without delving into the details said initially the ministry had been adamant on the cost but after the private hospitals insisted that they would continue charging highly, the ministry accepted to take responsibility of supplying some of the items.

“True, we have been meeting, but I cannot give you the details. We have agreed on a number of issues, including sharing the cost of treatment, but I cannot tell you the details at this time. The Ministry of Health will communicate tomorrow (today),” the source said.

Uganda is battling the second wave of the pandemic with 81,034 positive cases confirmed and 1,061 deaths.

Dr Kizza Besigye, a medical doctor and political activist, on Tuesday blamed the current surge in cases on government’s wrong framework and structures for managing the pandemic.

Dr Besigye said from the onset, they advised government to declare a state of emergency because the pandemic threatened the economic life and public safety of the citizens.