Govt, private institutions should  have customer experience officers – experts

Both government and private organisations/companies have been advised to ensure that they have customer experience officers to enable them maintain a competitive edge in the current business environment.

According to Joan Natabadde Kyeyune, President of the Customer Experience Association of Uganda, customer experience is a technical discipline rooted in global competencies that goes beyond ordinary service provision.

"Customer experience is a skill. It is a technical discipline and it is rooted in global competencies, so it goes beyond services," Kyeyune said, during the inaugural breakfast meeting for chief executive officers at Kampala Serena Hotel on July 31.

She emphasised that customer experience has five key competencies: customer insights and understanding, customer strategy, design, implementation and innovations, metrics and ROI, and culture and accountability.

She noted that organisations should seriously begin seeing customer experience as a business and not a service.

"Customer experience goes beyond the ordinary norm of service provision to customers and it makes customer experience professionals think about business differently," she added.

Ms Liz Okombo, Director of Customer Experience at Equity Holdings, agrees that every organization in East Africa should have a customer experience officer.

"Get customer experience officers because they help organizations meet customer expectations. The transition cost of having new customers is 6 to 7 times higher than retaining old customers," she said.

Okombo added that Uganda has unique opportunities due to its growing economy, which attracts global companies and foreign customers.

Customer experts at the global level further explains that in today's competitive business environment, providing an exceptional customer experience has become a critical differentiator for organisations seeking a competitive edge.