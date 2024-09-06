Govt probes issuance of diplomatic passports to ordinary citizens

The Minister for Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, has denied authorising the issuance of a diplomatic passport to the son of the former Pakistan Honorary Consul in Uganda.

This comes at a time when there is a public outcry, especially on social media, over how Mr Rugiirwa Katatumba, the son of the late Bonney Katatumba Mwebesa, a renowned businessman, holds a diplomatic passport even when he is not a diplomat.

No evidence has been brought forward on the allegations.

“I worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Now forget that I am the Minister for Internal Affairs. I am a former diplomat. I know how these things are done. Even children of diplomats don't get diplomatic passports once they turn 18. At 18, they get their ordinary passports,” Mr Otafiire, who is currently the Minister for Internal Affairs, said in an interview on Wednesday.

He added: “But if they are serving in a foreign service, then they get diplomatic passports. First of all, I don't even know whether he has it. Bring me evidence that he is holding a diplomatic passport, and we shall withdraw it.”

“He can't get a Ugandan diplomatic passport. Once you bring evidence that he is holding a diplomatic passport we shall withdraw. Maybe it’s Pakistan that gave him that passport. And it should not be a Ugandan diplomatic passport,” he said.

Earlier in the week, Ms Arithea Nakiwala, the Internal Affairs ministry deputy spokesperson, said the document could have been issued for some reasons.

“The act governing the issuance of diplomatic passports grants the minister the authority to issue them to anyone based on the services they are providing to the nation. This is how the businessman obtained his diplomatic passport.”

She added: “It is likely that the minister authorised it for his reasons, such as the businessman’s significant contributions to the country. Although he may be seen primarily as a businessman, his services benefit the government, and the minister granted him a diplomatic passport to facilitate his work.”

Many Ugandans have applied for diplomatic passports but have not succeeded in obtaining them.

Last year, the DICI cancelled more than 288 applications for diplomatic passports because the applicants did not meet the eligibility criteria.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, individuals eligible to apply for and receive diplomatic passports include the President and First Lady, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the Chief Justice, ministers, permanent secretaries, governors and deputy governors, chancellors and vice chancellors, and recognised cultural leaders.

Ms Nakiwala said all embassy staff, including their spouses and children under the age of 18 staying with them abroad, qualify for diplomatic passports.

However, children above 18 are not entitled to receive such passports.