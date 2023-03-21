Govt probes UPE, USE funding gaps

Cabinet has tasked the Ministry of Education and Sports officials to come up with detailed funding gaps to ensure that universal primary and secondary education in the country is completely free for all learners.

“During the special cabinet meeting held last week on Friday, we asked the ministry of education and sports to come up with detailed funding gaps to ensure that the universal primary and secondary school education programs are completely free for all the learners. The identified gaps shall be fully funded by the government of Uganda in the next financial year budget. Free education means free and no other charges levied,” said the State Minister for Trade Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), Mr David Bahati as he presided over a thanksgiving ceremony organized by the former head teacher of St Mary’s College Rushoroza, Mr Remegio Byamukama.

The Sunday ceremony was aimed at raising Shs258 million for the construction of Katooma catholic church of Kabale diocese where he also revealed that cabinet was prompted to make the directive after learning that some school administrators in government schools across the county were charging fees thus denying chance to the children from poor families to access education services.

Mr Bahati also asked Ugandans to embrace the Parish Development Model government program saying that it’s the only truck that will drive the poor to the cash economy.

A total of Shs61.7 million was raised in cash and pledges at the ceremony of which Mr Bahati contributed 110 iron sheets, 60 bags of cement, Shs7 million cash and three heads of cattle for a meal for the guests at the ceremony.

Christians in the area have been conducting church services under a grass thatched makeshift structure for decades. The vicar general of Kabale diocese MSGR John Vianney Sunday preached love and unity at the ceremony.

The Uganda National Teachers Union (UNATU) national chairman, Mr Zadock Tumuhimbise attributed the poor performance in primary leaving exams and the Uganda certificate of education in the government funded schools to inadequate capitation grant for pupils and less incentives for teacher’s motivation.

“Shs17,000 which the government pays for every pupil in its primary schools per year is too little to provide the necessities that can guarantee them to pass the primary leaving and Uganda certificate of education examinations. This situation is not comparable to the arrangement in private schools where able parents pay an average of Shs600,000 per term per child. For better academic performance, there is a need for the government to at least increase the capitation grant to at least Shs90,000 to allow the school administration provide up-to-date reading materials for the learners and motivate the teachers by availing them with better monthly pay and staff houses. The government should also consider providing meals to the learners while at school because hungry learners cannot concentrate during lessons,” Mr Tumuhimbise said.